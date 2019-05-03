|
James Moore
Feb 24, 1942 - Apr 06, 2019
Berkeley
James Demelvin Moore of Berkeley passed away at home. James served in the United States Army from 1974 to 1976. After his discharge he owned a Martial Arts studio on Adeline street in Oakland. After years of instructing Martial Arts, he worked as a Security Officer until retirement. He is survived by his son, James Carlos Moore; and daughters Edith Lafrazier and Lydia Moore. He loved reading and collecting rare vinyls. Friends and family can pay their respects at the visitation on Monday, May 13 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Whitted Atkins Funeral Home, 5500 Foothill Blvd, Oakland. Interment to be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, CA 95620, May 14 @ 1:30pm.
Published in East Bay Times on May 3, 2019