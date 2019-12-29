|
|
James Paul Granier
Aug. 11, 1927 - Dec. 18, 2019
Resident of Concord
Jim passed away peacefully at home due to heart and kidney complications.
The World War II veteran served in both the Merchant Marines and Army. Born of Italian immigrants in Havre, Montana, Jim started his career as a draftsman for Howard Hughes on the Manufacturing floor at Hughes Aircraft, and later as an Aeronautical Engineering Supervisor for 29 years at Lockheed Missiles and Space.
He is survived by one daughter, two sons, six grandchildren and five great-grand daughters.
Friends and family are invited to both the services and internment: services are 9 January, 11:00AM, St. Agnes Catholic Church, 3966 Chestnut Av. Concord (with food and drinks to follow at the church).
Internment with full military honors Thursday, 23 January, 1PM
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road Dixon, CA 95620.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to the . Jim was a true American patriot, family patriarch, and an impactful person. Read more about his very interesting life at www.ouimetbrothers.com
View the online memorial for James Paul Granier
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 29, 2019