James Paul VraneshMay 4, 1936 - September 29, 2020Resident of Lafayette, CAJames Paul Vranesh, 84, of Lafayette, California, died September 29, 2020 at home surrounded by family.He was born May 4, 1936 in Nashwauk, Minnesota, the son of Drago and Theodora (Vukodinovich) Vranesh. He was the youngest of 5 siblings, all deceased. On August 14, 1964 he married Loretta Ann Millek in Southern California, who survives.He attended Kansas University and University of San Francisco. He hired on at Bechtel in 1962 in Plattsburgh, New York and over the next 30 years travelled the world to work on many exciting projects. A highlight of his career was taking the family to Saudi Arabia for two years. After retirement, he provided consulting services for many engineering and construction firms and served on the grand jury. He enjoyed taking road trips, his 1932 Ford Coupe and watching professional hockey.He is survived by his wife, Loretta, of 56 years, children Jim of Moraga, CA, Paul of Hermosa Beach, CA, Mark of Alamo, CA, Anne of Frederick, MD and grandchildren Joe, Sidney, Matt, Sarah, Drew, Lizzie, William and Devin. He spent most of his retired life attending many of the grandchildren's games and activities and was their number one fan.A gravesite service will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 10:00am at Queen of Heaven cemetery in Lafayette, CA. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Stephens Catholic Church.