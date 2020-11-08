1/1
James R. Fone
1930 - 2020
September 20, 1930 - October 31, 2020
Resident of San Leandro, CA
James R. Fone (90) passed away peacefully at his home on October 31, 2020. Jim was born on September 20, 1930 in Suisun, California to Lee & Wong Shee Fone. He was preceded in death by 1 Brother and 3 sisters, with Brothers Ken & Frank Fone and Sisters Betty Mark & Mary Witt surviving. Jim served in the Air Force for 2 years. Afterwards he married the Girl Next Door, Hazel Lowe Fone and they have been married for 66 years. They have 5 children; Debi (deceased), Jim Jr,. Julie (Craig), Mike & Rocki (Chris). He has 6 Grandchildren & 6 Great Grandchildren. He was also affectionately known as Papa Jim and Uncle Jim. Jim was the Co-owner of the Ideal Market shopping center in San Leandro for over 30 years until his retirement in 1992. After retiring, Jim loved being a Tour Group Leader, planning travel trips to destinations all over the world. He enjoyed bowling, playing Mah-Jong and was a die hard Raider, Warrior and A's fan. Jim's most favorite past-time was spending time with Hazel & the family. He was looked up to for his Words of Wisdom and his generous heart. Friends & Family are invited to an Alternative Viewing Thursday, November 12th from 12 pm to 5 pm for inside viewing, & 5 pm to 8 pm for window viewing at Santos-Robinson Mortuary 160 Estudillo Ave. San Leandro, CA. 94577. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Viewing
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
NOV
12
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
160 Estudillo Avenue
San Leandro, CA 94577
(510) 483-0123
November 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
