James R. Gachis
Aug. 7, 1936 ~ Jan. 25, 2019
Resident of El Sobrante
Jimmy was born to James Gachis and Martha Maki in Oakland, Ca. and was raised in Albany, Ca. He loved sports. He is survived by his wife Edie, his step kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren, brothers Larry, Gary and sister Carol. As his wished he was cremated and his ashes will be scattered at a later date. Donations can be made to a .
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 5, 2019