James Richard Perkins
Aug. 24,1924-Nov. 20,2019
Fair Oaks,California
James Richard Perkins, passed away peacefully on Nov. 20,2019 at the age of 95, his family was present. Dick was born on Aug. 24,1924 to Johanna and Clarence Perkins in Tacoma, WA. He was the third child in the family after his sister Dorothy Reid and brother C. Russell Perkins, all deceased.
Dick received his education in the Tacoma schools. In High School he held the city high hurdle record for nine years. His track background established a future life dedicated to running in many 10Ks and half marathons.
Dick graduated from University of Puget Sound with a degree in Science and a degree in Elementary Education and Administration. He served as an educator and administrator in Washington state before moving to California. In California he earned a Masters Degree in Elementary School Administration from San Francisco State University. He was a principal for 27 years in the Mount Diablo School District.
Dicks early college education was disturbed by WWII. He served for a brief time in the ski troops and finally being a replacement with the 1st infantry Division (Big Red 1) in Europe. He fought in the" Battle of the Bulge". Dick received a Purple Heart for a wound incurred while in battle.
His hobbies were woodworking, hiking, running, playing the banjo with the Straw Hat Pizza banjo band, playing softball with the "Walnut Creakers", of which he was a charter member. His beloved wife Beverly and he traveled extensively after their retirements. They loved the European continent and touched all the continents except Antarctica.
Dick is survived by his three daughters, Susan Cooper (Michael) of Medford, OR, Heidi Nelson of Driggs, ID, Bj Miyashiro (Ted) of Sacramento, CA, step daughter Robyn Nelson of Gresham, ORE, step son Glen Nelson (Rita) of Danville, CA. He also is survived by 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
The internment will be in the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, CA on Friday, March 20, 11:00 am.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 30, 2019