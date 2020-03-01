East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Graham-Hitch Mortuary
4167 First Street
Pleasanton, CA 94566-6705
(925) 846-5624
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
1:30 PM
Graham-Hitch Mortuary
4167 First Street
Pleasanton, CA 94566-6705
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Livermore Eagles Hall
527 N. Livermore Ave
Livermore, CA
View Map

James "J.R." Rogers


1929 - 2020
James "J.R." Rogers Obituary
James "J.R." Rogers
November 14, 1929 - February 6, 2020
Resident of Livermore
Major James Clifford Rogers, United States Air Force, Retired, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020, after a brief but valiant battle with cancer. James served his country as a Pilot in the U.S. Air Force for 23 years and then enjoyed a second 18-year career in Public Safety Communications with the San Leandro Police Department. "J.R." enjoyed traveling, flying his private airplane, and restoring his many classic cars. He was a 49-year member of the Livermore Fraternal Order of Eagles.
James is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joanna; his children, Lori Burruss (Rick), Lynne Rogers, and Karen Webb (John); grandchildren, Rick Burruss (Priscilla), Brandon Burruss, Ashley Palmer (Larry), Taylor Hughes (Ryan), Kelsey and Kevin Webb; plus 10 great-grandchildren.
Friends are invited to a Memorial Service on March 4, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Graham-Hitch Mortuary, 4167 First St, in Pleasanton. A "Celebration of Jim's Life" will follow at the Livermore Eagles Hall at 527 N. Livermore Ave, in Livermore from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Interment will be at 12:00 noon on March 5, 2020, at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon with full Military Honors.


Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2020
