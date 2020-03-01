|
|
James "J.R." Rogers
November 14, 1929 - February 6, 2020
Resident of Livermore
Major James Clifford Rogers, United States Air Force, Retired, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020, after a brief but valiant battle with cancer. James served his country as a Pilot in the U.S. Air Force for 23 years and then enjoyed a second 18-year career in Public Safety Communications with the San Leandro Police Department. "J.R." enjoyed traveling, flying his private airplane, and restoring his many classic cars. He was a 49-year member of the Livermore Fraternal Order of Eagles.
James is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joanna; his children, Lori Burruss (Rick), Lynne Rogers, and Karen Webb (John); grandchildren, Rick Burruss (Priscilla), Brandon Burruss, Ashley Palmer (Larry), Taylor Hughes (Ryan), Kelsey and Kevin Webb; plus 10 great-grandchildren.
Friends are invited to a Memorial Service on March 4, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Graham-Hitch Mortuary, 4167 First St, in Pleasanton. A "Celebration of Jim's Life" will follow at the Livermore Eagles Hall at 527 N. Livermore Ave, in Livermore from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Interment will be at 12:00 noon on March 5, 2020, at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon with full Military Honors.
View the online memorial for James "J.R." Rogers
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2020