James (Jim) Silvio Scott, Sr.
Resident of Walnut Creek
James (Jim) Silvio Scott, Sr., died suddenly at home on March 24, 2020. Jim was born in San Pedro, California on June 29, 1941, the first of four children born to his parents Ben and Irma. He was also the first in his extended family to attend college, graduating from UC Santa Barbara and then from UC Berkeley law school. In 1962 he met his future wife, Jeannette, at a dance on Catalina Island, and they married soon after.
Jim was a life-long public servant, having worked for the United States National Labor Relations Board his entire legal career, eventually as the Regional Director of Region 32 headquartered in Oakland. That position brought Jim and his family to Walnut Creek, where he resided for the last 40 years. In retirement Jim drove for Meals on Wheels, performed wood working for pleasure and to provide much-needed furniture to several non-profits, including SPRED - Diocese of Oakland and St. Vincent de Paul, regularly enjoyed the St. Mary's men's prayer group and sang in the St. Mary's choir, built a backyard model train, and lovingly cared for his wife during her long illness.
He also relished his friends at the Alamo Café, where he ate breakfast (and sometimes lunch too) almost every day. More than anything, however, Jim loved family, including his large extended family. We are grateful that this past year he had several opportunities to savor his family's love, most recently at the memorial service for his wife Jeannette, who died less than two months before Jim.
Jim is survived by his five children, Jackie Corley (Doug) of San Francisco, Joe (Laura) of Missoula, MT, Jim Jr. (Lori) of Clovis, CA, Julia Trakhtenberg (Serge) of Los Angeles, and Jana Contreras (Juan), who lived with Jim at his Walnut Creek home for the past 8 years; 10 grandchildren; his brother Joe and sisters Jeanne and Judy; and a gaggle of cousins, nieces, nephews, and even an aunt.
We will host a memorial service for Jim on August 29, 2020—what would have been Jim and Jeannette's 56th wedding anniversary. Donations in Jim's name would be appreciated by Meals on Wheels of Contra Costa County (mealsonwheelsofcontracosta.org).
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020