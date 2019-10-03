|
James T. Horan, Jr.
Oct. 29, 1952 - Sept. 19, 2019
El Sobrante
Jim Horan, Jr. passed away suddenly from a heart attack on September 19, 2019. Born in Spokane, Washington to James Horan, Sr. and Beatrice Smith, he was a proud resident of El Sobrante for 35 years. Jim's early years involved moving frequently due to his father's Air Force career. He loved to tell people that he lived as far east as Ankara, Turkey and as far west as Hawaii. Having lived at Hamilton Air Force Base in Marin County in elementary school, he was happy to settle in California as an adult. Jim truly cherished community and made friends wherever he went. He and his late friend Paul Ridgers were infamous for having created "Garage Club" which gave the guys a place to drink and ponder the universe. After receiving his bachelor's degree from San Jose State University in 1972, he worked for 17 years as a financial executive in several large corporations, including Bayer AG (formerly Cutter Labs) and Shaklee Corporation, where he served as Vice President of Finance/Administration. While at Shaklee, he briefly worked in Norman, Oklahoma where he developed his love of red cowboy boots! After Shaklee, he served as a business consultant before starting his own company and most enduring legacy, the One Page Business Plan Company (OPBP) 25 years ago. His mission was to create transformative change in the business and non-profit worlds. His book, which he self-published in 1998, sold millions of copies worldwide and has been translated into several languages. It has been one of the best-selling business books on Amazon.com ever since. Jim was in high demand as a speaker at business conferences throughout the United States and abroad. The team at OPBP is dedicated to continuing the company and Jim's vision. In addition to his passion for his work, Jim loved boating, bicycling, live music, cooking, swimming and, most recently, remote-controlled model airplanes. Jim took joy in the small things in life. He was known for his goofy hats which often featured polka dots in bright colors. On weekends he could be seen zipping around the Bay in his ZapCat catamaran and docking at Angel Island to listen to music. Nothing made him happier than spending time in Hawaii with his partner and the love of his life, Jonee Grassi. In his business and personal life, Jim was known for his curiosity, enthusiasm, positive spirit and immense kindness. He was generous with his time and loved to teach. He was looking forward to teaching at Dominican University on the day of his death. Jim's signature wish for everyone was peace of mind. He will be missed. Jim is predeceased by his parents and his sister Kathy Lindblom. He is survived by his partner of 23 years, Jonee Grassi, his sister Marybeth Miller and brother-in-law Charlie Miller of Rohnert Park, his brother-in-law Richard Lindblom of Los Banos, nephews Christopher and Paul Lindblom, his Aunt Marie Harrison of Saratoga Springs, NY (husband Mannie; cousin David), Jonee's entire family who embraced him whole heartedly, and many friends and colleagues worldwide. A private memorial service will be held. Donations in Jim's memory may be directed to the SAGE Scholars Program of UC Berkeley, KQED, or Glide Foundation. Online condolences may be made at adobecreekfuneralhome.com
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 3, 2019