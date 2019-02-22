James Truman Thomas

December 27, 1941 ~ February 14, 2019

Resident of Richmond, California

James Truman Thomas died peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family, on February 14, 2019.

Born on December 27, 1941 in Winnsboro, Louisiana, James moved to Richmond, California with his family at the age of 4. James was an active duty soldier with the U.S. Army from February 7, 1964 through January 31, 1966, during which he served in Vietnam and was trained as a cook. Upon being honorably discharged from active duty, James became a pipe fitter at Mare Island where he met his future wife, Donna Bennett. James served in the U.S. Army reserves for nearly thirty years, attaining the rank of Sargent (E6).

James believed in investing in his community. He purchased his first property in 1968, and he used the initial investment to purchase additional properties throughout the city of Richmond. A life-long member of All Nations Church of Christ Holiness U.S.A., James sang in multiple church choirs and served in various capacities at the church that ranged from an usher, to Sunday Superintendent, to Trustee.

While he was known as "PawPaw," "Papa," "Uncle," "Truman," or simply "Daddy" by his family, many more called him "Uncle James," – not because he was related to them, but because he made everyone feel like family.

James leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Donna Thomas; daughters Angela Williams and Tiffany Thomas; step-son Kevin Bennett; grandsons Laundo Williams and Tyler Williams; great grandson Isiah Carrion; great granddaughter Elyse Williams; Brother Raymond Thomas (Loretta), sister-in-law Murphie Thomas; Goddaughter Michaela Shelton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Homegoing services will take place at 11 am on February 25, 2019 at All Nations Church located at 2003 Woolsey Street, Berkeley, CA. A public viewing will be held from noon to 4 pm on February 23, 2019 at Alta Vista Funeral Home, located at 901 Main Street, Suisun City, CA.





