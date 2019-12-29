|
|
James V Dewhurst Jr.
1930 - 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek
Jim Dewhurst passed away peacefully, in the company of his wife and family, on December 18, 2019, at the age of 89, following a long and valiant battle with leukemia and COPD.
Jim was born in Bell, California and spent his younger years in Yuma, Arizona. After high school graduation, Jim worked for the U.S. Department of the Interior. Jim joined the U.S. Air Force in 1950, after the onset of the Korean War, and served our country for 24 years, retiring in 1974, at rank of Senior Master Sergeant. Jim started his Air Force Career in administration and, at the height of the Cold War, in 1958, he moved into avionics, 'keeping 'em flying'. Jim maintained fighter aircraft weapons-guidance systems at crucial air defense bases in Alaska, the Continental US and Iceland. Before leaving active service, Jim obtained his Bachelor Degree from Columbia College, Missouri, the first in his family to graduate from college. In 1974, Jim started a second career in Springfield, Illinois, where he established and operated an insurance agency for 23 years, retiring in 1997. Jim was an active traveler and avid sportsman, visiting foreign countries and enjoying nature across the country.
Jim is survived by his wife of 15 years, Birgit Lundsgaard Dewhurst of Walnut Creek, CA, and three children from his marriage to Patsy Geraldine Markham, who passed away in 2001: Brenda (Harold Duchi) of Weed, CA; James (Theresa) of Guthrie, Oklahoma and Donald Dewhurst of Bulverde, Texas. Jim was predeceased by his son, Dennis, in 1994. Additionally, Jim is survived by grandchildren Melanie, Lacey, Chloé, Derek and Dustin; and great-grandchildren Mathew, Audrey, Emmett, Gentry, Shepherd, Allison, Aubrey, Dennis, Bentley and Jaxson.
Interment will be a military funeral, with full honors, at Fort Gibson Military Cemetery, Fort Gibson, Oklahoma. Arrangements and the date will be determined.
Donations in Jim's memory may be made to the Program: (www.woundedwarriorprogram.org)
View the online memorial for James V Dewhurst Jr.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 29, 2019