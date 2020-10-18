1/
James W. Akins
1953 - 2020
James W. Akins
May 2, 1953 - October 11, 2020
Resident of Richmond, CA
Jimmy passed away peacefully with his family by his side, due to complications of a brain aneurysm. He is survived by the love of his life, Lisa, son, James, daughter, Allison (Wes), grandkids, Joey and Stella, sister, Susan. He loved his family, fishing, friends and playing bass guitar. He was a true blues man and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Celebration of life to be held later.


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
