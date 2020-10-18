James W. AkinsMay 2, 1953 - October 11, 2020Resident of Richmond, CAJimmy passed away peacefully with his family by his side, due to complications of a brain aneurysm. He is survived by the love of his life, Lisa, son, James, daughter, Allison (Wes), grandkids, Joey and Stella, sister, Susan. He loved his family, fishing, friends and playing bass guitar. He was a true blues man and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Celebration of life to be held later.