Sep. 1, 1950 - Feb. 9, 2019
West Hollywood, CA
James Walter Houghton of West Hollywood, California, passed away at home February 9, 2019, of natural causes after a short hospitalization and home hospice. Born September 1, 1950, in Waukegan, Illinois, son of Walter and Margaret Houghton (both deceased); brother of Timothy Houghton (Mary) of Honolulu, Hawaii; and partner for over 35 years of Richard Paul Contreras of West Hollywood, California. Jim was a graduate of San Francisco State University and the retired owner of Angles Waikiki, Waikiki, Hawaii.
In place of flowers, donations to the San Francisco State Alumni Association or another in his name is preferred.
A celebration of life is to be determined.


Published in East Bay Times on June 4, 2019
