James Wetzel

April 8, 1933 - January 10, 2019

Discovery Bay

On January 10, 2019 James Faust Wetzel unexpectedly passed away due to a cardiac arrest on his way to a regularly scheduled doctors visit. James, better known as Jim or Jamar, was born to Leodia and James Wetzel Sr. on April 8, 1933 in Oakland. Jim graduated from Hayward High in Oakland and soon after joined the Air Force. On June 12, 1954 he married his life partner Marilyn Anne Thorup.

Jim and Marilyn raised a family in Fremont before moving to Discovery Bay, where he finally realized his dream of designing his own home. Jim enjoyed the arts, music, guitar, dancing, family, friends, and his boat. Jim loved a party. If he wasn't going to one, he was giving one. If he wasn't playing music on his guitar, he was dancing to it. Next to his family, his greatest joy was his guitar, which he began playing at 16. He always had a new song for you to hear and would perform at any opportunity, even if only for his own pleasure. His music will last forever in our hearts. He was a regular for dinner and dancing at the DBYC on Friday nights. He was loved by many, but most people will remember with a smile, his signature dance moves and animated facial expressions. Jim was also a member of SIR (Sons in Retirement) Branch 161 - Discovery Bay.

Jim was predeceased by Marilyn (2016) and survived by his Daughter, Jennifer Wetzel Amason, Grandchildren, Daniel Amason II, Courtney Amason, and their father Dan Amason Sr.; his second Daughter Theresa Wetzel Travers, Grandchildren, James, Jolie, Jarred, Stanley, Jeorgia, Jacey, and their father Stan Travers; Nieces and Nephews, Greg Olsen, Sandy Russell, Gary Olsen and his wife Paris, Gordon Olsen and his wife Jessica, Great Nieces and Nephews, Justine, Zachary, Andrew, Lauren, Morgan, Max, Josephina, and Stella. Jim was also predeceased by his loving Sister Audrey Olsen.

The Family has planned a Celebration of Life Memorial to be held at the Discovery Bay Yacht Club on March 23, 2019 at 3:30 p.m.





