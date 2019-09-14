East Bay Times Obituaries
Fouche's Hudson Funeral Home
3665 Telegraph Ave.
Oakland, CA 94609
510-654-8558
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Fouche's Hudson Funeral Home
3665 Telegraph Ave.
Oakland, CA 94609
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Allen Temple Baptist Church
8501 International Blvd.
Oakland, CA
Jamie Leah Snow Obituary
Jamie Leah Snow Resident of Oakland, CA Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday 9/4/19 in Oakland, CA. Public Viewing will held on Monday 9/16/19 at Fouche's Hudson Funeral Home 3665 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA from 11am-4pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday 9/17/19 at Allen Temple Baptist Church 8501 International Blvd. Oakland, CA at llam. Interment will be held at Rolling Hills Memorial Park 4100 Hilltop Dr. Richmond, CA. Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to: Fouche's Hudson Funeral Home, FD443 510-654-8558
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 14, 2019
