Home

POWERED BY

Services
First United Methodist Church
2950 Washington Blvd
Fremont, CA 94539
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
6:30 PM
First United Methodist
2950 Washington Blvd. Fremont. Her beautiful bright smile will be missed by all who loved and k
Fremont, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jamie Delgado
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jamie Lynn Delgado


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jamie Lynn Delgado Obituary
Jamie Lynn Delgado
May 31, 1966 ~ Mar. 16, 2019
Resident of Fremont, CA
Went to be with our Lord on Sat. evening March 16th after a short illness at the age of 52.
Survived by her husband, Eric Jones, parents Jim & Carolyn Delgado of AZ., & brother Christopher of San Diego. She was predeceased in death by her grandparents Ceasar & Frances Delgado, & Frank and Florence Harle. Employed at the Alameda County Water District.
Prayer service Friday Mar. 22nd at 6:30 PM at First United Methodist, 2950 Washington Blvd. Fremont.
Her beautiful bright smile will be missed by all who loved and knew her.


View the online memorial for Jamie Lynn Delgado
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.