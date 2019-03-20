|
|
Jamie Lynn Delgado
May 31, 1966 ~ Mar. 16, 2019
Resident of Fremont, CA
Went to be with our Lord on Sat. evening March 16th after a short illness at the age of 52.
Survived by her husband, Eric Jones, parents Jim & Carolyn Delgado of AZ., & brother Christopher of San Diego. She was predeceased in death by her grandparents Ceasar & Frances Delgado, & Frank and Florence Harle. Employed at the Alameda County Water District.
Prayer service Friday Mar. 22nd at 6:30 PM at First United Methodist, 2950 Washington Blvd. Fremont.
Her beautiful bright smile will be missed by all who loved and knew her.
View the online memorial for Jamie Lynn Delgado
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 20, 2019