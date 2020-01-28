|
|
Jana Hunter
Oct.27, 1958-Jan. 12, 2020
Anchor Bay
Married to William Stokem, retired from Bank of America, survived by mother Edna Street, sister Darla Bedford, husband William Stokem, graduated from Antioch high school, BS degree from University of Phoenix, enjoyed the California coast and her animals, dogs, Scooter, Madison, and Pooka, cat Priscilla, she will be missed. 2 services, Feb. 8, 2020 at 1480 Kent Place Brentwood 94513, and Feb. 16, 2020 at 46967 Ocean View Dr. Gualala 95445 both from 1-4PM
View the online memorial for Jana Hunter
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 28, 2020