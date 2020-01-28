East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Chapel By The Sea
445 E Fir St
Fort Bragg, CA 95437
(707) 964-5675
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
1480 Kent Place
Brentwood, CA
Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
46967 Ocean View Dr.
Gualala, CA
Jana Hunter


1958 - 2020
Jana Hunter Obituary
Jana Hunter
Oct.27, 1958-Jan. 12, 2020
Anchor Bay
Married to William Stokem, retired from Bank of America, survived by mother Edna Street, sister Darla Bedford, husband William Stokem, graduated from Antioch high school, BS degree from University of Phoenix, enjoyed the California coast and her animals, dogs, Scooter, Madison, and Pooka, cat Priscilla, she will be missed. 2 services, Feb. 8, 2020 at 1480 Kent Place Brentwood 94513, and Feb. 16, 2020 at 46967 Ocean View Dr. Gualala 95445 both from 1-4PM


Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 28, 2020
