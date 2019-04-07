Jane Andersen

January 15, 1932 - March 21, 2019

Orinda and Corvallis, OR

Jane Andersen passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 21, 2019, in Portland, Oregon. Jane was born in Carrington, North Dakota, and raised in Tacoma, Washington. She graduated from Stadium High School and Washington State University. In 1955, when she was teaching second grade, Jane learned about a European summer tour organized through the University of California. While in Paris on the tour, she fell in love with the tour leader, Harry Andersen. They were married that December and started a family in the Berkeley hills. In 1959 they moved to Orinda, where Jane and Harry lovingly raised their four children and encouraged them to experience and appreciate the world. In 2000, they retired in Carmel until Harry's death in 2011. Most recently, Jane was delighted to live close to three generations of family in Corvallis, Oregon.

Jane was perhaps best known for her positive attitude and gregarious nature. She accompanied Harry on many tours, and she learned Danish to converse with Harry's many relatives from his homeland. She entertained countless guests on Southwood Court; the family home there was welcoming to all, and it was rare not to have guests staying there. She was fond of family road trips to Colorado, Washington, Bodega Bay, and Silver Lake; in later years, she cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When she was not in Orinda she could often be found in Carmel, Maui, Kenya, or Denmark. She was grateful for her many friends in the Bay Area and around the world, including her bridge club, P.E.O. chapter, Orinda Community Church, local swim and tennis clubs, and many friends made through travel. Her family will remember her as the last one off the dance floor at any wedding or event.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Vesta Stevens; her husband Harry; her brother Edward Jr.; and her sister Geraldine Wakeman. She is survived by her children Steven (Yuqin), Karen (Andy), Niels (Heidi), and Erik; her stepson Per (Karin); 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13, at 10 a.m. at Orinda Community Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Orinda Historical Society (P.O. Box 82, Orinda CA 94563); to the Orinda Parks & Recreation Foundation (28 Orinda Way, Orinda CA 94563); or to the P.E.O. Foundation (3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines IA 50312).





View the online memorial for Jane Andersen Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary