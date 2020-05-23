Jane BarnesJun. 13-1957 - May 10, 2020ConcordDr. Jane P. Barnes of Concord, CA -- wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend, scientist -- born on June 13, 1957, peacefully passed away after a long, courageous fight with cancer. Jane was the beloved wife of Victor Rodrigues, cherished mother to daughter Veronica and her husband Lorenzo Teixeira, dutiful big sister to Irene (John) McGuinness and little sister to Linda, Georgia (Jim) Wissmiller, William ( Laura) Barnes and Michael (Jan) Barnes. Jane was proud aunt to 17 nieces and nephews including Craig and Lesley Schommer of San Jose, CA. Also not to be overlooked are her favorite four-legged friends, Pepper, Jake and Jasper who miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by both parents, William and Patricia Barnes, her sister, Barbara Violett, nephews Joey d'Ouville and Tommy McGuinness and close cousin, Bethy Kraus. A proud alumnus of the University of Illinois and Michigan State University, Jane received a PhD in Allelopathy, a biological phenomenon whereby plants are used to protect other plants in place of chemicals. Jane will best be remembered for being wickedly smart yet remarkably approachable and kindly nurturing, always positive and game for fun. Jane never turned down a glass of Chardonnay along with some cheese and crackers and will be thought of fondly by family and friends when spending time outdoors and encountering an exotic plant, bird, tree or wild animal. Jane loved visiting national parks, swimming and hiking out in nature. She was particularly comfortable in Tubac, AZ yet never turned down a trip to a mountain or a beach. Jane leaves the world a nicer place for her having visited and all who knew her are better for the experience. Celebration of Life TBD. Please e-mail jpbarnesmemorial@gmail.com to receive updates.