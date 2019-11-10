|
|
Jane Dorthea Pittman
November 1, 1919 ~ September 24, 2019
Former Bay Area Resident
In Celebration of Jane Dorthea Pittman – a life lived in faith, with kindness and a twinkle of mischievousness.
Our dearly loved Aunt Jane Dorthea Pittman (99 years and 8 months) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Cloisters of the Valley in San Diego, CA. She was healthy and witty until the final few days of her life and is now with her "Mom and Daddy," Gustavus Wesley Pearce and Ella Schroeder Pearce.
Born November 16, 1919, she grew up in Oakland, California with her parents, her older brother Wesley Theodor Pearce, and the extended Pearce and Schroder families, who lived around Oakland, Emeryville and Berkeley, California. Jane's parents moved to Pine Valley during the Depression and worked at Belcher Ranch. She graduated from Mountain Empire High, class of 1937.
Jane met Bill Pittman during the war years while working for the US Navy shipyards in Oakland, and they married in June 1941. In later years, Bill fished tuna and built two fishing boats from WWI landing craft. Jane worked many years for Marston's Department Store, Jessop's Jewelers, and finished her career at Reese Daily Medical Clinic on 4th Avenue. Jane was deeply religious and had a life of spiritual devotion to her faith & of service to the Methodist Church. She has been an active & longtime member of Wesley United Methodist Church on El Cajon Blvd.
Jane Pittman is survived by her great nieces and nephews, Dana, David, Lauren and Kimberly Pearce; her great grand-niece Marisa Pearce, her goddaughter DeeDee Jane Beaman, and Linda Pearce, niece in-law.
Services will be held on Saturday, November 16th at 1:00 pm at Wesley United Methodist Church, 5380 El Cajon Blvd. and 54th St, San Diego 92115. Jane's wishes were for her ashes to be spread with those of her husband Bill's on his farm near Harrisville, West Virginia.
Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to Wesley Community Services Center, a non-profit that helps refugee families, homeless & low-income seniors & students.
View the online memorial for Jane Dorthea Pittman
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019