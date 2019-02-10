Jane "Choo" Downing Harker

December 1, 1930 - February 6, 2019

Resident of Rossmoor

Jane "Choo" Downing Harker passed away Wednesday, February 6th after having a lived a wonderfully full and loving life. "Choo" was the nickname given to her years ago by her two young sons for her non-stop movement and energy much like a choo choo train. Choo was a positive force of love and energy who touched the lives of every person she met.

Choo was a lifelong and proud resident of the East Bay; born in Berkeley, graduating from Berkeley High School and the University of California at Berkeley. She was a proud alumna of UC Berkeley and ardent fan of the Cal Bears. She worked at the Berkeley Chamber of Commerce and then continued her career in medical administration. Later in life, she fulfilled a lifelong dream of writing children's books becoming the author of two: Swifty the Towhee Bird and Lawrence Goes Home. Choo also served as a volunteer for many years at Kaiser Hospital in Walnut Creek and was a member of the Lafayette-Orinda Presbyterian Church.

Choo's proudest achievement was raising her two sons, Steve and Doug; instilling in them her strong work ethic, active lifestyle and natural curiosity. She passed along her many passions including her love of playing and watching golf and rooting for all the Bay Area sports teams. She loved to swim and garden and was an avid reader of books. One of her most beloved traits was her affection and love for her pets, from her many dogs and cats to the hummingbirds in her garden. She served on the Board of Friends of Animals at Rossmoor.

Choo is survived by her son, Stephen Todd Harker and his wife, Janie Stephens Harker; son, Douglas James Harker and his wife, Jana Simons Harker; granddaughter, Courtney Jane Harker Brown and her husband, Zachary Z. Brown; and grandsons, Travis George Harker and Samuel James Harker. She was preceded in death by her brother, James Christie Downing of Orinda and her parents, Dorman P. Downing and Merle Christie Downing of Berkeley.

Friends and family are invited to a memorial service to honor Choo's life on Saturday, February 16th from 3 pm to 5 pm in the Fairway Room of the Rossmoor Creekside Clubhouse at 1010 Stanley Dollar Drive. Contributions in Choo's name can be made to ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation) at www.arflife.org.





Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 10, 2019