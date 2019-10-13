|
|
Jane Eiseley
Dec. 3, 1934- Aug. 18, 2019
Berkeley
Jane Eiseley was born on December 3, 1934 in Madison Wisconsin to parents Helen Margaret (Peggy, nee Rickett) and Albert Gustav Ramsperger. Growing up an only child in a somewhat stuffy academic household gave her an intellectual mind, appreciation for culture and the arts and a lifelong desire to push back against constraint and conformity.
Jane attended public schools in Madison through high school, then enrolled at the University of Wisconsin, where she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and graduated with a BA in History in 1955. She later obtained an MA in Urban Affairs from UW-Milwaukee, and also studied Library Science and Philosophy of Science at the University of North Carolina.
While an undergraduate she met fellow student Ted Cloak, and they were married in 1954. Like many young people in those baby boom years, they quickly produced three children.
In the summer of 1958 Ted and Jane packed two year old Connie, new infant Danny and a Siamese cat into a VW bug and drove to the Mohave Desert in Arizona where Ted conducted research for his Masters thesis in Anthropology. Shortly after Lynnie (Stephanie) was born in 1960 Ted obtained his first teaching position at the UW branch in Wausaw WI, and in 1962 was granted an opportunity to conduct research for his PhD on the island of Trinidad. He and Jane worked as a team there, with her academic training in history and her enthusiastic curiosity helping to inform his rigorous and unconventional approach.
On their return from the tropics, the family lived in Chapel Hill NC then moved to Springfield IL in 1971, where she and Ted were divorced in 1972.
While in Springfield Jane applied on a whim for a job with the Model Cities program, and said later that it was one of the most enjoyable times of her life. She had a deep commitment to social change and believed in the value of big government programs, and she loved traveling on expense account and having coworkers whose backgrounds were different from her own. She went on to work in various government jobs, in Energy Assistance in Milwaukee and back in Madison at the Bureau of Health Statistics. She was the best kind of non-bureaucrat in those bureaucracies, pushing back and keeping it real whenever possible, and she quit while still in her fifties without regard to potential retirement benefits.
Jane worked as a consultant for many years writing nominations for the National Register of Historic Places. Among her many projects were the Park (Freethinkers') Hall and various other buildings around Sauk City WI, the home in Madison where she had grown up, and the Ford House in Mendocino CA. She also wrote scholarly and popular articles on historical topics: two favorites were a history of volunteer fire fighting in an area of south central Wisconsin, and a distinctive type of 'Block and Stack' masonry used in the same area.
Though she didn't have a lot of extra money, Jane traveled extensively through many parts of the world, often alone and with only a rough itinerary. Many of her favorite stories from her travels were of serendipitous adventures. She loved getting herself into difficult circumstances in remote places and then somehow getting herself out of them again. She maintained friendships with many people she met on these trips. One was a young Canadian, Peter Maher whom she met in Mexico and married in 1980. They divorced in 1985, and she legally changed her last name to Eiseley in honor of a favorite writer, Loren Eiseley. Her last overseas trip was to Zambia in the fall of 2016, and she enjoyed a trip up the northern California coast with friends less than a month before her death.
Jane was a lifelong political activist, from her college days when she and Ted organized with the "Joe Must Go" movement to recall Senator Joe McCarthy, to recent anti-Trump marches and other causes in the Bay Area. In the 1960s and 1970s the whole family attended numerous civil rights and anti-Vietnam War protests, and all three of her children attended a previously all-black school in North Carolina the year before mandatory integration. She also fought numerous local battles over a wide variety of issues, and for several years assisted the blind peace activist Sam Day.
In 2002 Jane moved from Madison to Berkeley California. Two of her children and her only grandchild live nearby, and also her oldest friend, Francesca Archer. Jane settled into Strawberry Creek Lodge and soon found her place as an integral member of this tight senior community. True to form she was a crusader and innovator, battling fiercely for the tenants' rights in a variety of arenas. Her cats Percy, Fitchburg and Sophie were her beloved companions, as well as the various feral cats that made the Lodge property their home. In addition to her other travels she made yearly trips back to Wisconsin to spend time with her daughter Stephanie and many friends there, and she traveled to visit and enjoyed visits from her friend Steven Silverleaf.
Jane often stated that she planned to choose the time of her death herself and that she was absolutely determined never to be helpless or dependent. She died on August 18, 2019 at home. She is survived by daughter Stephanie Cloak-Sander of Baraboo WI; son Dan Cloak and granddaughter Zoe Cloak of El Cerrito CA; and daughter Connie Cloak of Santa Rosa CA. A memorial event is planned for October 26, 2019 at 1:00 in the dining room at Strawberry Creek Lodge, 1320 Addison St in Berkeley. A second event will be held May 16, 2020 at the Freethinker's Hall in Sauk City WI. Her ashes will be in the Andrew Roll Free Congregation Cemetery.
View the online memorial for Jane Eiseley
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019