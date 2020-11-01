1/1
Jane Hogan
1925 - 2020
Jane Hogan
April 16, 1925 - September 27, 2020
Resident of San Diego, CA
Jane Arlene Hogan passed away at her home in San Diego Ca, on September 27, at the age of 95. Jane was born and raised in Mason City Iowa, she graduated from Mason City High School in 1943 and attended St. Catherine College in St Paul, MN. She later went on to design and sell hats in the Chicago Area. She married John Hogan in 1955 and had four children. They moved to the Bay Area in 1966. Jane was a devoted mother & homemaker for the better part of her life. She was an active member of St. Raymond Catholic Church in Dublin where she was a proud member of the Catholic Daughters. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed hosting family get-togethers. She was preceded by husband John Hogan and son Terrence Hogan. She is survived by Jeffrey Hogan of Walnut Creek Ca, Richard Hogan of San Diego Ca and Thomas Hogan of El Dorado Hills Ca, She is also survived by six grandchildren & 1 great grandchild. Jane's beautiful funeral service took place at St. Raymond Catholic Church on Oct 9th, 2020.


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
