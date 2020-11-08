Jane KassnerOctober 20, 2020Resident of Oakland, CAJane Kassner, who brought love, joy and heartfelt hugs to scores of people in her life, died on Oct. 20 at age 65 of pneumonia. When Jane was born in 1955 in Bridgeport, Connecticut with Down syndrome, doctors told her parents to put her in a state institution, where she would die before she was 8. But Gerda and Rudolf, who had lived through Hitler's years in Germany, refused and never regretted their decision to make Jane a key part of the family, joining her older sister Gabriele.There were few programs for developmentally delayed citizens back then, certainly no public school programs. But during the John Kennedy presidency, efforts began nationally to establish services for the disabled. In the 1970s, California instituted the non-profit Regional Centers to help families access these services. So, even though Jane was disabled throughout her life, she had the help of countless caring people, like Kath, John, Josie, Tara, Bill, Ed, Luis, Annie, Susan, Karen and Renee to develop her abilities.For almost 20 years, Jane attended programs at Clausen House in Oakland. And for the last five, with the constant support of Kath, Jane developed as a painter at Creative Growth Art Center, which serves over 150 disabled individuals, whose works are sold in its adjoining art gallery.For 25 years Kaiser Permanente provided Jane with the exceptional medical care so often denied to the developmentally disabled. In addition, the dedicated nursing, activities, nutritional and administrative staff at Bay Area Healthcare Center and its residents helped ease the unexpected difficulties she encountered this past year.Through all and with unfailing devotion, Jane was nurtured by the love, skills and companionship of her sister-in-law, Shelley.Jane is missed by many, including those who swam with her and Shelley at local pools, but most of all by her grieving family. Jane's ashes will be scattered at sea with Gerda's, who died in 1999, and Rudolf's, who died in 2016 at age 105. Please direct donations to Creative Growth Art Center, 355 24th Street, Oakland 94612.