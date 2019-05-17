East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Chapel of the Chimes
4499 Piedmont Avenue
Oakland, CA 94611
(510) 654-0123
Jane L Maxwell
June 3, 1915 - May 7, 2019
Point Richmond, California
Jane L Maxwell, born June 3, 1915 in Fabiola Hospital, Oakland, CA, the only child of Louis and Lena Leloy. Native Californian. Graduated from University High School, Oakland, class of 1933. Graduate of Fashion Art School, San Francisco. Married for 50 years to Homer Maxwell, and a loving 13 year companion of Ralph Beauregard. Member of Walnut Creek Seniors. No living relatives but surrounded and supported by loving members of the Ralph Beauregard family, including Richard and Amy Beauregard, and Jim and Linda B Griffitts. Cremation and Interment at Chapel of the Chimes, Oakland. Remembrances to the SFSPCA would be greatly appreciated.
San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street
San Francisco CA 94103
415.554.3000
Jaguar Rude, Chapel of the Chimes, 510.228.3231


View the online memorial for Jane L Maxwell
Published in East Bay Times on May 17, 2019
