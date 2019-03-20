Jane Leonard

April 30, 1948 - March 3, 2019

Clayton, CA

With great sadness, on March 3, 2019 Jane Leonard passed away after a long battle with illness. She leaves behind her husband of 46 years, Jim Leonard, son Shad Jacobe and sister Lorri Morgan along with brother in law Grant Leonard and his wife Laura, sister-in-law Judy Sabatella and her husband Paschal. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Jessica, Keith, Reid & Ally, nephews Steve, Dante and niece Arianna. As she leaves behind her loving family, she joins her beloved son, Mark Jacobe, who she's deeply missed since his passing on March 30, 2009.

Jane had a large circle of close friends from years of tennis and bocce ball teams. She was known for her fun loving attitude and constant smile. she loved to travel and visit with her friends on the Central coast of California and was always up for any adventure. She will be forever missed.

A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Endeavor Hall, 6008 Center Street in Clayton, beginning at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to her favorite charities, The & Contra Costa County Food Bank





