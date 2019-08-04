|
|
Jane Olivia Axup
March 27, 1926 – July 10, 2019
Oakland/Wilton
Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother Jane Olivia Axup, 'nee" Peterson, passed away on July 10, 2019 at the age of 93 after a short illness. Born in Berkeley, Jane was raised on a ranch spending her first 14 years in Suisun City. At the age of 15 the family purchased a home in Wilton which affectionately became known to family and friends as "the ranch". She graduated from Elk Grove High, and later attended both Sacramento City College and Sacramento State majoring in home economics.
After college, Jane married Douglas and started a family. The first 5 years of married life were spent in Elk Grove, the next 50 were in Oakland where they raised 6 children. As a mom, Jane did it all: making the kid's clothes, helping with scouts, paper routes, and school activities.She also worked 17 years at Macy's, and 20 years as an educational instructional aide in the Oakland school district. Once the grandfkids arrived she became a willing babysitter spoiling them with love as only a grandmother can. And during all this time, she kept her cookie jar full.
Jane was a country girl at heart, returning to Wilton and living the last 10 years of her life at her beloved ranch. She loved everything cats, trips to the library, sewing crafts of any kind (especially for her grandkids), cooking & baking, watching her cows graze, and the SF Giants.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Etta Peterson of Wilton, and her husband of 66 years, Douglas. She is survived by her children Dean, Marilyn (Benn), Elinor (Steve), Mark (Rocky), Jay (Tim), and JoAnn (Devon), 11 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. Jane will be interred at East Lawn Mortuary in Elk Grove.
View the online memorial for Jane Olivia Axup
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019