Janet Andronis

Aug. 5, 1949 ~ May 24, 2019

Resident of Martinez, Ca.

Janet was a wonderful friend to all who knew her. She passed away succumbing to her battle with scleroderma.

Janet donated her body to UCSF hoping that it would help bring medical science closer to a cure for this terrible disease.

Janet was born in Vallejo, Ca to Verna & Henry Kuebelbeck. She graduated from high school in Salt Lake City, UT. Janet made her way to San Diego where she attended San Diego State Univ. earning a degree in Anthropology.

Janet moved to No. Ca. where she met and married her husband of 34 yrs, Kon.

Janet belonged to Diablo Model A, AAUW, the Martinez Sportsmen.

Janet is survived by her loving husband Kon, devoted children Pamela & Stephanie, her grandchildren Madeline & Jackson, & Kaitlyn. Janet is also survived by her sister Judi, & her family, & many cousins.

All are invited to a Celebration of Life on June 25, 2019 at St. John Vianney, 1650 Ygnacio Valley Rd. Walnut Creek. The mass will start at 10:30am followed by a lunch.





