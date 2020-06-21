Janet Arlene Yakel
1941 - 2020
Janet Arlene Yakel
June 25, 1941 - May 29, 2020
Resident of Antioch, CA.
Janet Arlene Wages was born June 25th, 1941 to Earl and Myrna Wages in Loveland, CO. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Jan grew up with her older brother Ron and parents in Colorado. She met her husband Richard Yakel "Dick", in 1957 and they were happily married in Paris… Idaho in 1958. They had 3 children, Richan, Rick, & Kelly. With moving back and forth from Colorado to California, they made their decision to buy their forever home in Antioch, CA. Jan enjoyed many activities, bowling being a big part of her life on Thursday mornings for 40 years, she also enjoyed watching Days of Our Lives, her favorite soap opera and going on many trips with her husband in their Car Club "The Fun Runners". Her best surprise from her husband was Elvis live in Las Vegas. Jan made many friends throughout the years who became more like family. Jan loved taking care of her 23 grandchildren for the majority of her life. Jan was the most loving, generous, kind hearted person you could ever meet. She was incredibly selfless and devoted to everyone. She will always be missed and forever loved. Survived by her 3 children, 22 grandchildren and 1 great grand. Celebration of life to be held at noon on June 25th, at 1201 Mission Drive.


Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
