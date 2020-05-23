Janet Couchot
April 21, 1933-May 15, 2020
Clayton, CA
Janet, age 87, passed away peacefully at her home after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease, surrounded by her daughters, her grandsons, and her cat.
Born in San Marino, CA to George and Evelyn Friederich, Janet was raised in Atherton, CA, graduated from San Rafael High School in 1950, and from Cal Berkeley in 1954 with a degree in art and education. She married Dick Couchot in 1963 and resided in their home in Clayton, California until her passing. Dick passed away May 10, 2010.
Janet loved sports, the outdoors, adventure, travel and the arts. As a young woman, she traveled extensively and taught school in South America, Hawaii and Oakland. She loved to sing and play guitar. She was involved with the Girl Scouts through collage, and a troop leader for all four of her daughters. She was an avid skier and tennis player. She and Dick were members of the Mt. Diablo Ski Club for over 40 years. She hiked, biked, skied, travelled and played tennis with her husband, her daughters, grandsons and friends into her 80's.
Janet is deeply missed by her daughters Kim Couchot and Kristen Couchot of Brooklyn, NY, Kerry Hill and Katrina Reyes of Clayton; sons-in-law Jeff Hill of Clayton, and Nate Schweber of Brooklyn; grandsons Justin Couchot-Reyes of Chico, Petty Officer James Hill, U.S. Navy, Jordan Reyes, Jacob Reyes and Jesse Reyes of Clayton and her beloved cat Meow-Meow.
She is survived by her brother Jay Friederich, and nieces Jeannie Friederich of Folsom, CA, Julie Friederich of Santa Clara, CA and Jill Pedegron of Round Rock, Texas; sister-in-law Martha Leckonby, and nephews Bob, Barry and David Leckonby, of upstate NY.
A celebration of her life will be held next year at her home. Her ashes will be buried privately next to her husband and best friend of 47 years at Oakmont Memorial Park, Lafayette,
Memorial contributions may be made in Janet's name to Christian Appalachian Project www.christianapp.org
View the online memorial for Janet Couchot
April 21, 1933-May 15, 2020
Clayton, CA
Janet, age 87, passed away peacefully at her home after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease, surrounded by her daughters, her grandsons, and her cat.
Born in San Marino, CA to George and Evelyn Friederich, Janet was raised in Atherton, CA, graduated from San Rafael High School in 1950, and from Cal Berkeley in 1954 with a degree in art and education. She married Dick Couchot in 1963 and resided in their home in Clayton, California until her passing. Dick passed away May 10, 2010.
Janet loved sports, the outdoors, adventure, travel and the arts. As a young woman, she traveled extensively and taught school in South America, Hawaii and Oakland. She loved to sing and play guitar. She was involved with the Girl Scouts through collage, and a troop leader for all four of her daughters. She was an avid skier and tennis player. She and Dick were members of the Mt. Diablo Ski Club for over 40 years. She hiked, biked, skied, travelled and played tennis with her husband, her daughters, grandsons and friends into her 80's.
Janet is deeply missed by her daughters Kim Couchot and Kristen Couchot of Brooklyn, NY, Kerry Hill and Katrina Reyes of Clayton; sons-in-law Jeff Hill of Clayton, and Nate Schweber of Brooklyn; grandsons Justin Couchot-Reyes of Chico, Petty Officer James Hill, U.S. Navy, Jordan Reyes, Jacob Reyes and Jesse Reyes of Clayton and her beloved cat Meow-Meow.
She is survived by her brother Jay Friederich, and nieces Jeannie Friederich of Folsom, CA, Julie Friederich of Santa Clara, CA and Jill Pedegron of Round Rock, Texas; sister-in-law Martha Leckonby, and nephews Bob, Barry and David Leckonby, of upstate NY.
A celebration of her life will be held next year at her home. Her ashes will be buried privately next to her husband and best friend of 47 years at Oakmont Memorial Park, Lafayette,
Memorial contributions may be made in Janet's name to Christian Appalachian Project www.christianapp.org
View the online memorial for Janet Couchot
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on May 23, 2020.