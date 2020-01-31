|
Janet DeGraf
February 5, 1931- November 23, 2019
Walnut Creek
Janet was born February 5, 1931 to Verne and Francis Duncan, she was raised in the small southern California town of Lompoc. She was an only child; her father was one of three doctors in town and at one time the mayor, so everyone knew Janet Duncan. Every bit of Janet's life was an event in the little town, birthdays, graduation, engagement, wedding, everything feted in the local paper, even her appendectomy at age 9.
Janet attended Pasadena city college, where she tried out for the rose queen for the annual Rose Parade. Next up to COP (now UOP) in Stockton to earn a degree in music. Becoming a teacher was the next step, she spent a few years teaching elementary school in Lodi.
In 1955 Jan met Don DeGraf, a local radio DJ at a bon voyage party, she was heading to Europe for the summer, Don said he would write, yeah right she thought, but alas he did! When she returned from her trip he said listen to my show tonight; Don dedicated the whole show to his friend "Dunc", who had just returned from a trip to Europe, featuring songs like "April in Paris", "Three Coins in the Fountain" and many more, the rest is history. They were married July 8, 1956 in Lompoc, nearly the entire city attended.
They started their married life in Sacramento, and in April of 1959 along came baby Duncan. Don had transitioned from radio to music sales at that time. A move to the Bay Area, Walnut Creek, and a job with CBS records in San Francisco. In 1964 Jennifer came along and the family was complete.
Jan loved to volunteer, be it with the PTA, Civic Arts or the Assistance League of Diablo Valley, she gave hundreds of hours to the local thrift shop and costume rental, countless hours on the phone doing Telecare, calling home bound seniors to "check in", she helped put together school back packs for underprivileged youth, Jan even put together a cookbook at the Assistance League that many friends and family still use today.
Jan and Don loved to entertain, be it with one couple up the street or 60+ friends, they were always up for a good party. The little girl who grew up in a small town and only knew a few recipes when she got married, turned into a very accomplished cook and entertainer.
Jan is preceded in death by her husband Don and leaves behind Duncan (Robbi), Jennifer (Greg) and grandsons Benjamin and Daniel and many nieces and nephews.
A remembrance for Don and Jan will be held March 7 from 11-3 at Boundary Oaks golf course in Walnut Creek, come one come all and bring your stories to share of the DeGraf's.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 31, 2020