Janet Deming
April 29, 1932 - June 1, 2020
Resident of Oakland, CA.
Longtime resident of El Cerrito, Janet Deming, passed away Monday June 1, 2020. Janet (Young) grew up in Oakland and Albany and graduated from Albany High School in 1950. She worked for State Farm Insurance for a few years before meeting and marrying the love of her life, Don Deming. Building their new family home together, they moved to El Cerrito in 1962 where they lived up until 2019. Janet was very active in community services and was selected as California's Women of the Year in the early 70's for all her work with Children's Home Society, Cameron School for Handicapped Children, PTA, Camp Fire Girls, and other groups that supported the local communities of the East Bay.
Janet, along with her husband Don, loved to entertain people and their house was where family and friends gathered regularly to enjoy each other. Janet was quite artistic and liked to paint. She was an accomplished Bowler, dabbled for a bit at golf, and thoroughly enjoyed swimming and water aerobics with her family and the folks at Richmond Swim Center and the Richmond Plunge. Janet was kind, fun, fiercely caring, and pointedly witty lady who dearly loved her family and friends.
Janet was preceded by her husband of 64 years, Don who passed away June of 2019. She is survived by her daughter Sherri, son James, daughter-in-law Carol, grandchildren Nicole (& Kian) Kerman, Seth Deming, and 'adopted daughter' Priscilla Locke.
A 'Celebration of Life' will be held after the COVID-19 restrictions lessen to allow the close gathering her friends and family as she would so truly have wanted.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations could be made in her name to one of Janet's favorite charities, or a charity of your choice.
CHILDREN'S HOME SOCIETY OF CALIFORNIA
chs-ca.org
SOCIETY ST VINCENT DE PAUL ALAMEDA COUNTY
svdp-alameda.org
View the online memorial for Janet Deming
April 29, 1932 - June 1, 2020
Resident of Oakland, CA.
Longtime resident of El Cerrito, Janet Deming, passed away Monday June 1, 2020. Janet (Young) grew up in Oakland and Albany and graduated from Albany High School in 1950. She worked for State Farm Insurance for a few years before meeting and marrying the love of her life, Don Deming. Building their new family home together, they moved to El Cerrito in 1962 where they lived up until 2019. Janet was very active in community services and was selected as California's Women of the Year in the early 70's for all her work with Children's Home Society, Cameron School for Handicapped Children, PTA, Camp Fire Girls, and other groups that supported the local communities of the East Bay.
Janet, along with her husband Don, loved to entertain people and their house was where family and friends gathered regularly to enjoy each other. Janet was quite artistic and liked to paint. She was an accomplished Bowler, dabbled for a bit at golf, and thoroughly enjoyed swimming and water aerobics with her family and the folks at Richmond Swim Center and the Richmond Plunge. Janet was kind, fun, fiercely caring, and pointedly witty lady who dearly loved her family and friends.
Janet was preceded by her husband of 64 years, Don who passed away June of 2019. She is survived by her daughter Sherri, son James, daughter-in-law Carol, grandchildren Nicole (& Kian) Kerman, Seth Deming, and 'adopted daughter' Priscilla Locke.
A 'Celebration of Life' will be held after the COVID-19 restrictions lessen to allow the close gathering her friends and family as she would so truly have wanted.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations could be made in her name to one of Janet's favorite charities, or a charity of your choice.
CHILDREN'S HOME SOCIETY OF CALIFORNIA
chs-ca.org
SOCIETY ST VINCENT DE PAUL ALAMEDA COUNTY
svdp-alameda.org
View the online memorial for Janet Deming
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 26, 2020.