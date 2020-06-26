Janet Deming
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Deming
April 29, 1932 - June 1, 2020
Resident of Oakland, CA.
Longtime resident of El Cerrito, Janet Deming, passed away Monday June 1, 2020. Janet (Young) grew up in Oakland and Albany and graduated from Albany High School in 1950. She worked for State Farm Insurance for a few years before meeting and marrying the love of her life, Don Deming. Building their new family home together, they moved to El Cerrito in 1962 where they lived up until 2019. Janet was very active in community services and was selected as California's Women of the Year in the early 70's for all her work with Children's Home Society, Cameron School for Handicapped Children, PTA, Camp Fire Girls, and other groups that supported the local communities of the East Bay.
Janet, along with her husband Don, loved to entertain people and their house was where family and friends gathered regularly to enjoy each other. Janet was quite artistic and liked to paint. She was an accomplished Bowler, dabbled for a bit at golf, and thoroughly enjoyed swimming and water aerobics with her family and the folks at Richmond Swim Center and the Richmond Plunge. Janet was kind, fun, fiercely caring, and pointedly witty lady who dearly loved her family and friends.
Janet was preceded by her husband of 64 years, Don who passed away June of 2019. She is survived by her daughter Sherri, son James, daughter-in-law Carol, grandchildren Nicole (& Kian) Kerman, Seth Deming, and 'adopted daughter' Priscilla Locke.
A 'Celebration of Life' will be held after the COVID-19 restrictions lessen to allow the close gathering her friends and family as she would so truly have wanted.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations could be made in her name to one of Janet's favorite charities, or a charity of your choice.

CHILDREN'S HOME SOCIETY OF CALIFORNIA
chs-ca.org
SOCIETY ST VINCENT DE PAUL ALAMEDA COUNTY
svdp-alameda.org


View the online memorial for Janet Deming

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 26, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved