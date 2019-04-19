Services Celebration of Life 11:30 AM - 3:30 PM Wente Vineyards 5040 Arroyo Road Livermore , CA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Janet Forcier Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Janet Diane Forcier

Janet Diane Forcier

Oct. 27, 1931 - Jan. 18, 2019

Livermore

Our Mom, Janet passed very unexpectedly however peacefully. She is/was a beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and very loving and loyal friend. Her second husband, Royal Edward Forcier preceded her in death on February 28, 1970. He would have been 95 on January 18, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Kim Barnes and husband Chad of Livermore, CA; her son Kurt Joseph, wife Karen and son Kyle of Avondale, AZ; step children; Ron Forcier, wife Hope and their children Peter and Jane of Illinois; Terrie Forcier-Schmitt,her daughter Heather and husband Charlie and children, Samantha, Ethan, Truen; her son Brandon and his wife Linsey and their child Avylene of Washington; Jim Forcier and wife Sandra of Delaware; his son Michael and wife Devra children, James and Briggs; and children of his son Royal who passed away in 2015, Nora and Jack.

Janet was born on October 27, 1931 in Hayward, California. As a young child she lived on her great grandfather's apricot ranch off D St. Her days were filled with playing in the creeks, orchards, gathering the chicken eggs and learning to love the beauty of nature. Her love of gardening resulted from watching and learning from her Mother and Grandmother's gardens growing up. Her Grandmother grew iris in the orchards which would be visited by admirers from all over Hayward in the 30's well into the 60's. Janet attended Fairview Elementry School, Bret Hart Junior High, then went to Hayward Union High School graduating in 1949. She attended Trinity Episcopal Church and became involved with the teen group meeting and socializing with those who became life long friends. While in school she was involved in the glee club and school newspaper. After graduating from Hayward High School she remained on their reunion committee until 2011 finishing her run as a member. This year would have been her 70th reunion celebration. She went on to start her working career early in the 1950's. In her mid 30s she went back to college and graduated in 1973 from San Jose State with a BS degree in marketing and advertising after her interests changed from teaching to design and advertising. She continued to seek opportunities to expand her education/experience and pursued the cultural arts in the Bay Area. She excelled in Toastmistress which provided her strong speaking skills that assisted her growth in competing in the challenging job market of the 1970's in the field she had chosen. In her working career some of companies she worked with were General Motors, Sunset Magazine, Ferry Morse Seed, Peterbuilt, Heald College and ultimately acquiring a vice president position of advertising at San Francisco Federal Savings from which she retired. Her career exposed her to so many exciting events and meeting a multitude of dynamic people. She was a very successful gardener, avid nature lover and bird watcher which gave her so much joy. She went on to explore other interests in her retirement. She loved spending time with her family and friends traveling, attending or planning family gatherings and keeping up with her children's and friend's lives. She was an extremely kind, loving and giving person who always gave her best to anything she did. Her interest and love of life never wavered. She orchestrated a consistent and loving connection with her family and friends which gave her so much joy. The loss of her presence in our lives is heartbreaking. She will be carried with us sharing each day through our hearts filled with love for her.

A Celebration of Life is being held on April 25, 2019 in her honor at Wente Vineyards, 5040 Arroyo Road, Livermore from 11:30 - 3:30.

If you wish to make a donation in her name please give to your preferred animal rescue organization.





