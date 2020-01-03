Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Dwinell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet "Gleason" Dwinell


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet "Gleason" Dwinell Obituary
Janet "Gleason" Dwinell
Dec. 10, 1932 - Nov. 11, 2019
Sacramento
Born in Oakland the only child of Sheriff Howard "Jack" Gleason and Anne Gleason. Predeceased by parents, Husband Robert Dwinell and faithful companions. Survived by Aunt Doris "Herb" Ziehn, many Ziehn and Garrigan cousins and her dear friend of 77 years Suzanne Stone. Retired from BofA and volunteered for the Adult Literacy Reading Program. She lived in Alameda, Napa and Vallejo. Janet was a smart woman with a wonderful dry sense of humor. No services were held.


View the online memorial for Janet "Gleason" Dwinell
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -