Janet "Gleason" Dwinell
Dec. 10, 1932 - Nov. 11, 2019
Sacramento
Born in Oakland the only child of Sheriff Howard "Jack" Gleason and Anne Gleason. Predeceased by parents, Husband Robert Dwinell and faithful companions. Survived by Aunt Doris "Herb" Ziehn, many Ziehn and Garrigan cousins and her dear friend of 77 years Suzanne Stone. Retired from BofA and volunteered for the Adult Literacy Reading Program. She lived in Alameda, Napa and Vallejo. Janet was a smart woman with a wonderful dry sense of humor. No services were held.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 3, 2020