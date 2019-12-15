|
Janet Helene Fabian
Aug 13, 1921 - Dec 5, 2019
Castro Valley
It is with great sadness to announce that Janet Helene Fabian has passed away on December 5, 2019 at the age of 98. She was born on August 13, 1921 in Alameda, CA. She was born to parents Paul Albert Dufour and Stella Marie Dufour. Janet is survived by her sister, Joan Nadine Lynch and James Lynch, of Alameda, CA. Janet is predeceased by her loving husband Victor Michael Fabian in 2001, along with her brother Paul Jerome Dufour in 1944 and sister Jacqueline Claire Brashear in 2019. Janet graduated from Alameda High School in 1940. She married Victor in 1945. They lived in Alameda, CA for 10 years before moving to a newly built home in Hayward, CA in 1955. She worked during the end of WWII and transitioned to the role of wife and mother. The rest of her life was dedicated to raising her three children and later enjoying her two grandchildren in Hayward which would be her life long home for over 60 years. As a loving wife and Mother, Janet she is best remembered as a woman who loved her family deeply. She was always a "lady". She had a wonderful sense of humor, was sweet and polite. Quiet and strong with a sense of purpose, Janet could be feisty and direct. She always dressed for the occasion and had the perfect hairdo! She loved her home and spending time with her husband and family. She was a very caring and compassionate woman. Janet will be eternally remembered by her children. She is survived by her daughter and son-inlaw, Anne Marie and Gary Ramirez of Wallace, CA; son and daughter-in-law Paul Edward and Margann Fabian of Blue Lake, CA; and daughter and son-in-law Mary Clare Fabian and Paul O'Brien of Castro Valley, CA. Her grandchildren Amy Renae (Ramirez) and Aaron Powers, and Katherine Nicole (Ramirez) and Dayna (Coot) Wyman; Great grandchildren Zoe Nova Hand, Victor Maximus Powers, Lake Anthony Wyman, and Duet Mandalay Wyman. Janet is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 between 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm followed by a celebration of her life between 7:00 pm and 8:00 pm at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center, 1051 Harder Road, Hayward, CA 94542.
A Mass will be celebrated in memory of Janet on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10:30 am, at All Saints Catholic Church, 22824 2nd Street, Hayward, CA 94541. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Our Lady of Fatima section.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019