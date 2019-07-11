Janet Hinrichs

May 27, 1934 – July 7, 2019

Oakland

An Oakland native, Janet Arlene was the third child born to Edith and Nels Carlson. After graduating Oakland High school in 1952 she attended San Francisco State University pursuing art education and occupational therapy. She married C. Keith Hinrichs and mothered four children, Kathryn (Meier), Curtis, Carl and Carolyn. She was employed for over 21 years at Eaton Corporation in San Leandro. An avid painter, she was a member of the Oakland Art Association. Later she created quilts for Children's Hospital Oakland patients with the Salem Quilters group at Salem Lutheran Home. At Park Boulevard Presbyterian Church, she taught Sunday School and was a member of the choir. Later at the First Presbyterian Church in Berkeley she was involved with the women's circle. She was devoted to her family and grandchildren and to her faith. Janet passed at the age of 85 of natural causes. Janet is survived by her four children, five grandchildren, Maxwell, Erica, Emily, Mason, and Lauren, as well as her sister Mary Lakin, her brother Nels Carlson and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held this Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. in the Tower Chapel at Mountain View Cemetery, 5000 Piedmont Avenue, Oakland, California.





