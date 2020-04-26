|
Janet Ida Perez
February 10, 1933-April 5, 2020
Hayward
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a loving soul,
Janet Perez, known to many as "Mimi", who was affectionately named by her grandson, Sean Durkin. The angels called her on Palm Sunday, exactly one month prior to her 69th wedding anniversary with her loving husband
Fernando (Fred) Perez.
Jan loved life to the fullest sharing laughter with everyone she met. She looked forward to celebrating every holiday and decorated her home for every celebrated occasion. She loved to cook and bake to make everyone feel special.
She worked and volunteered in many positions over the years. She most recently retired (December 2018) with the Alameda County Public Heath Department-Diabetes Program. She considered the doctors, nurses, educators and their staff her work family.
Jan was born in Oakland, CA. She and Fred lived and raised their children in Hayward for 58 years. Recently, she and Fred retired to Pacifica Senior Living San Leandro where they made many new friends. She is survived by her devoted husband Fred, her three children Adrianne Hofer, Dan Perez (Janet), Monica Durkin (Brian) and her grandson Sean Durkin (Veronica) and great-grandson Christian Durkin.
In addition, she leaves behind honorary grandson Logan Smith and many other extended family members. She will always have a special place in our hearts. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service may be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in her name to the American Diabetes Association @www.diabetes.org/donate or 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383).
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2020