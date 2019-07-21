Janet Lee Smith

May 1, 1943 - June 23, 2019

Antioch

On June 23, 2019, Janet Lee Smith passed away peacefully in her sleep at her Antioch home.

Janet was born on May 1, 1943, in Oakland, CA, to Sam and Leota Turner while her father was serving overseas in WWII. Janet grew up in El Cerrito and graduated from ECHS in 1961. She met her husband, Richard Smith, in 1959 at Hy's Drive-In in Oakland and together they raised their family in Concord, on Beechwood Drive, where they lived for 37 years. She treated her children's friends like her own and they all called her mom. Janet and Richard were married for 56 years; from traveling all over the world to enjoying time spent with family and friends boating on the Delta, Janet's 60 years with Richard were full of life and adventure.

Janet is survived by her husband, Richard Smith; her sister, Elaine Tracy; her children, Jennifer Hughes (Tim) and Gregory Smith (Lydia); her grandchildren, Brittney, Nathan, Cain and Roland; and her great-grandson, Lucas. We will miss her dearly.

Friends and family are welcome to attend her Memorial on Monday, July 29th at 11:00 a.m. at Higgins Chapel, 1310 A Street, Antioch, CA 94509. Reception following at the Bridge Marina Yacht Club, 20 Fleming Lane, Antioch, CA 94509.





