Janet Louise Cadd Glomstad

April 2, 1937 - April 27, 2019

Resident of Danville

Janet Louise Cadd Glomstad passed away peacefully in her home after a short battle with cancer. Her son Steven, husband Stanley, sister Patricia, niece Susan were at her side in her last hours. She had touched so many lives with her gentle, generous spirit and positive outlook on life.

Janet was born in Camas Washington and graduated from Camas High School. She attended George Fox College in Newberg Oregon. She met her husband Stanley in Portland Oregon and after a short courtship they were married and moved to California to begin raising a family. She settled in Danville CA where she spent the remainder of her life. She and Stanley had recently celebrated 57 years of marriage.

Janet is survived by her husband Stanley; devoted son Steven of Pacifica, son Daniel of San Mateo, grandchildren William and Elizabeth of San Mateo and devoted, close grandchildren Brian LaBrie and Matthew LaBrie. She is survived by sister Shirley Fodge of Newberg OR, sister Patricia Graham of Bend OR, brother James Cadd of Longview WA, brother Paul Cadd of Mt Hood OR and her close niece Susan Spalding of Danville CA. Her generous, loving, selfless spirit will be deeply missed by all her knew her.

Janet was a devoted friend, loving mother and wife. She was an expert seamstress, had a long career in color & fashion consulting, and thoroughly enjoyed a deep passion for cooking and culinary cuisine. Later in life, she worked for Andronico's Market as one of the cooking school instructors/directors and brought joy, inspiration and enthusiasm to all who met her during her career there. She had a passion for gardening, needlepoint, making doll clothing for Children's Hospital of Oakland, clothing for infants and children for her son Steven's volunteer medical trips to India and Africa, and generously donating time and energy to various community organizations as well as any special projects for family and friends. She was passionately dedicated to her Foodies, Newcomer's and Alamo Women's Club and Garden Club groups, enjoying so many of the friends she met through these organizations. She will always be remembered for her tireless, friendly, smiling spirit, finding the good in everyone she met, and always available to lend a helping hand through cooking, sewing or acts of selfless kindness to friends, neighbors and those of her community.

At her wish, services will be private. Memorials and donations in her honor can be made to the - https://donate3.cancer.org





