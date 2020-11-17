Janet Marie (Carlston) DiGiacomo
August 9, 1936 - Nov. 4, 2020
Resident of Concord, CA
Janet Marie (Carlston) DiGiacomo, a longtime resident of Concord, CA, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 4, 2020 at age 84. Born Aug. 9, 1936 in Albany, CA, to parents John O. Carlston and Ella M. Carlston who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband Raymond DiGiacomo. She is survived by five children: Jennifer McClurg (John), Stephen Pate (Renée), Elizabeth Mitchell (Wesley), Dante DiGiacomo (Gina) and Dorian Hains.
Janet is also survived by two brothers and a sister: Lon M. Carlston (Gail), Perry N. Carlston and Edith Carlston, all of Concord, as well as grandchildren Jonathan McClurg (Susanna), Christopher McClurg, Nicholas McClurg, Olivia DiGiacomo, Donovan DiGiacomo, Jordyn Mitchell and Dominic Mitchell. She is also survived by two great granddaughters, Blair McClurg and Gwyneth McClurg. She is also survived by nephew John O. Carlston (Michelle) and grandnephew John O. Carlston IV and grandniece Grace Carlston.
Janet graduated from Mt. Diablo High School Class of 1954 and earned an Associate in Arts degree from Diablo Valley College in 1956. She also studied for some time at San Jose State University. She worked for 13 years as a production assistant at the Contra Costa Times, was the owner/manager of her own dry cleaners and tailoring shop in North Hollywood, CA, and worked for many years doing contract work in costume design and maintenance, some of it for Hollywood movie studios.
Janet was a woman of many talents, generous to a fault, and enjoyed her membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was sealed to her husband Raymond in the Oakland Temple.
Graveside memorial services were private at Oakmont Memorial Park in Lafayette. Donations in her memory may be made to the Saving Ferals (animals), P.O. Box 31367, Walnut Creek, CA 94598, or to the charity of your choice
