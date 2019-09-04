|
|
Janet Mary Vasey Lebby
9/18/35 - 8/19/19
Resident of Hayward
A beloved wife, sister and aunt, Janet (Jan) Lebby, passed away on August 19, 2019. Jan was born on Sept. 18, 1935 in White Plains, New York to the late Francis and Sophia Zucks Vasey. She graduated from White Plains High School in 1953. Upon graduation she was employed by General Foods Corporation in White Plains, transferring to their Oakland office in 1959. After many years with the Company Jan decided to make a career change. She began her new profession in Real Estate which she so enjoyed. Eventually she reluctantly retired when her health began to fail.
On February 19, 1977, Jan married Stanley Lebby with whom she spent many happy years. They shared exciting times traveling to various parts of the world. Always a faithful partner Stan was a devoted caretaker during her illness.
Jan participated in many church and civic organizations. A devout Catholic she was very involved at the former Oakland St. Francis de Sales Cathedral and All Saints Church in Hayward. She was a Lector, Eucharist Minister and also active in many other ministries.
As a teenager, Jan joined the Civil Air Patrol as a Cadet. She volunteered many hours into adulthood, attaining the rank of Major. For several years she also spent many hours volunteering with the Alameda County Sheriff's Dept. Community Policing Unit - COPP Shop. She was always a faithful and hard worker.
Jan was social and loved being with people. She never knew a stranger nor missed a party. Her love for her family was very strong and important to her especially her nieces and nephews. Music, animals, Hawaii, and See's Candy were also on top of her list.
Jan is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Stanley; her sisters, Lois Lemire of Hayward, Ann-Marie Crowder (Thomas) of Atlantic Beach, Florida; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
We all loved Jan, her beautiful smile and positive attitude. She truly will be missed, but we know she now rests in peace.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, September 6th, at All Saints Church, 2nd & D Streets, Hayward. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 4, 2019