|
|
Janet May Souza
March 5, 1943 - April 18, 2020
San Lorenzo
Janet May Souza entered peacefully into rest in San Leandro, California on April 18, 2020. She was 77 years old.
Born March 5, 1943 in Oakland, California to parents Louise and Roy Borrego, Janet graduated from San Lorenzo High School and went on to work as an instructional aide for Hayward Unified School District for over 30 years. She loved working with her students in Hayward and at the Juvenile Hall in San Leandro, where she worked for 25 years during her summer breaks. She loved playing bingo, line dancing, sign language and traveling.
Janet is survived by her husband of almost 50 years (August 2020), Ernie Souza; sons Eric (Kamiko) and Paul (Karen); grandchildren Robert, Matthew, Jared, and Morgan; great grandchild Saylor; sister Janice Trujillo; and many other loving family members and friends.
Janet was laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
View the online memorial for Janet May Souza
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 24, 2020