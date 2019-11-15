|
Janet Richardson
June 1, 1941 - October 31, 2019
San Ramon
With her devoted husband by her side, Janet Richardson joined our heavenly Father on October 31 after a long illness with progressive supranuclear palsy. Born in Kansas City, she was raised in Denver. Janet married U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Alfred W. Richardson, Jr. (Rick) on September 22, 1962 and his military career took them to Bermuda, Oklahoma and South Carolina before they settled in Danville where they raised five children. They were loyal parishioners of St. Isidore then St. Joan of Arc parishes. In the mid-80's they relocated to St. Louis County where they lived for ten years before returning to their home in Danville and later moved to San Ramon.
Her family was her pride and joy. Janet will be remembered for her selfless devotion and deep love for her family, as well as her kindness, wit, sense of humor, feisty spirit, intelligence, integrity, resilience, enduring spirituality, and generous, sympathetic and sensitive nature.
Janet will be missed by her husband of 57 years, Rick, her children Mark Richardson, Wendy Pauli, Annette Eros, Donald Richardson and Rebecca Richardson, her daughter-in-law Kyle Richardson, and sons-in-law Jim Pauli and Anthony Eros. She loved her grandchildren Jessica Epple and Derek Pauli, Sabrina, Audrey and Nathan Richardson, Sydney and William Richardson, and Ava and Alexa Eros.
She was predeceased by her parents Clara Turner and Everett Hinz and sisters June, Joy and Marilyn.
Her celebratory Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26 at St. Joan of Arc in San Ramon, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial gifts in Janet's name dedicated to "The Hope Conference" at www.svdp-cc.org or The Brain Support Network at www.brainsupportnetwork.org.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 15, 2019