|
|
Janet Ruggero Fleck
9/13/48 - 9/12/19
Janet Ruggero Fleck of Walnut Creek, CA and Scottsdale, AZ, passed away on 9/12/19, a day before her 71st birthday. She was born Janet Lynn Smith in Williamsburg, KY to Arvellee Smith and Dorthie (Ross) Smith. She graduated from Cumberland College and retired as Vice President of Administration from Textainer Equipment Management Co. of San Francisco, CA. She is survived by her husband Ron Fleck, her stepsons Scott Fleck and Corey Fleck, her daughter-in-law Stephanie Fleck and grandchildren Brittany, Haley, Tyler and Ryan.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .
View the online memorial for Janet Ruggero Fleck
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 26, 2019