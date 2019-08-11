|
|
Janet Suzanne White
Resident of Concord, California
October 30, 1970 - June 26, 2019
Janet was born in Las Vegas, Nevada. When she was 3 years old her family moved to Spokane, Washington. She attended grades 1-5 at Balboa Elementary School and Spokane Jr. Academy. The family moved to Battle Ground, Washington where Janet completed grades 6-8 at Meadow Glade Elementary School before moving to Concord, Ca. She attended Pleasant Hill Jr. Academy, Rio Lindo Adventist Academy and graduated from Berean High School, Walnut Creek.
After graduation, she was accepted to several Schools of Law and chose Pacific McGeorge School of Law, Sacramento, CA so she could be close to home. However, she changed her career path in favor of Social Work. She received her BA from Cal State Hayward and MSW from Cal State San Jose where she graduated with honors and recognition for an outstanding research project.
Janet was a Foster Care Placement worker for Guiretto Foster Care Agency San Jose and EMQ Foster Family Agency, Campbell. At the time of her death, she was employed at Family Builders by Adoption in Oakland, CA.
Janet was a volunteer for Camp Cocker Rescue foundation. She fostered and adopted many special-needs cockers. She enjoyed growing vegetables to give to local food pantries and was an avid Stanford Women's Volleyball fan. She rarely missed attending a home game.
Janet is best-remembered by her friends and co-workers for her compassion, caring, kindness, wit, dedication to the children and families that she served, her laughter and her always-present smile. The world was truly a better place because of Janet and she will be deeply missed. Her legacy of love for children and justice will live on. She was a bright star on earth during her short 48 years of life. Her friends believe that she is now working hard to make the world, and maybe even the universe, smile.
Janet is survived by her mother, Margie Balch, Concord; Father, Floyd White, Florida; brother and sister-in-law, Sandy and Jerri White, Walnut Creek; nieces and nephew Maddie, Maisy and Max White, Martinez; Aunt and Uncle Patti and Ken Clifford, Virginia; Cousins Steve and Scott Clifford; close family friends, Jack Harte, Pleasant Hill, Tony and Ellisia Lombardo, Concord, Peggy Gregg, Arizona, Maria Ramirez, San Jose and numerous other friends.
A Celebration of Janet's Life will be held Saturday, August 24 at 2:00 pm Uplift Family Services, 251 Llewellyn Avenue, Campbell, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in Janet's name to Camp Cocker Rescue: www.campcocker.com.
View the online memorial for Janet Suzanne White
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 11, 2019