Janice Ann Smiley

Sept. 26, 1933 - Apr. 19, 2019

Resident of Rossmoor, Walnut Creek

Jan Smiley passed away on April 19, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She is survived by Jay Bruce Smiley, her loving husband of 65 years; their children: Lynn Smiley Knickerbocker (husband Arthur Clayton "Knick") and Derek Smiley (wife Kathy); their grandchildren: Alex Knickerbocker, Kirsten Smiley Spear (Dustin), Colin Smiley, Steven Prinzo, and Michael Shane; five great grandchildren; and brother Stanley Grote (wife Donna) of Council Bluffs, Iowa.

The daughter of Harry and Edna Grote, Jan was born and raised in Council Bluffs, Iowa, attended public schools there, then Iowa State University. Married on October 3, 1953, Jan and Bruce moved to Berkeley, California in 1955, where son Michael was born; he died in infancy. They remained in the Bay Area, living in Concord, Oakland, and Walnut Creek.

Family was Jan's priority. Her husband and children always came first, and family gatherings were of great importance. A tireless researcher, Jan wrote and published her family genealogy. She gave and received an unchanging love, and she will be deeply missed.

Jan was an active member of Hillcrest Congregational Church. With a circle of friends, she was a social leader, planning and organizing activities, some handled as mystery events. She enjoyed travel, theatre, and friendly bridge games, and for twenty-five years was active in square dancing. Jan was an accomplished "tole" painter and an excellent seamstress and knitter.

The family thanks the staff of Carlton at Poet's Corner in Pleasant Hill, who lovingly cared for Jan for the last ten years.

A memorial service will be held at Hillcrest Congregational Church, 404 Gregory Lane, Pleasant Hill, CA at 10:00 am Saturday, June 1. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or to Hillcrest Congregational Church.





