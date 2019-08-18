|
Janice Elaine Huovinen
May 2, 1948 - August 2, 2019
Resident of Saratoga
Janice "Jan" Elaine Huovinen, 71, made peace in her 9 month battle with cancer on August 2nd, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born May 2, 1948 in Hayward, CA, the daughter of Stewart & Elizabeth Stellmacher. She is survived by her loving husband Alan Huovinen, 75. August 12th would have marked their 41st Wedding Anniversary. She is also survived by her four children, Nichole & Curtis Cook of Truckee, Michelle & Dominic Nicoli of Sunnyvale, Dan Huovinen of Martinez and Kevin & Justyna Huovinen of Ventura as well as her sister Cherie and brothers: Bob, Rick and Casey. She was also the loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren. In addition to raising their four children, Jan was the controller of East Bay Regional Data in Walnut Creek for over 20 years. She was dearly loved by her family, friends and co-workers. She was the matriarch of her family.
Jan "Jannie; Momma Jan; Grammie" was known for always having open arms and a warm hug for all. She was a caregiver to many and you could always count on her helping hand, many would call her selfless. Her amazing holiday parties were a sight to be seen with food, drinks, laughter and love, all were welcome. Family was much bigger than the nuclear ideal. She was an animal lover and worked closely with the shelters in her area to help place stray animals. Jan will be dearly missed by all of her family, friends and animals that were left behind. May she rest in eternal peace.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Service Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:30A.M at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Avenue, Sunnyvale. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be sent to Cancer Support Community 3276 McNutt Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94597
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019