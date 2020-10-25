Janice Louise Belluomini
April 11, 1931 - October 15, 2020
Resident of Clayton, CA
Janice Belluomini, formerly a Management Secretary with Cordis Dow Corp. and Chevron Products Company, died suddenly on October 15th, 2020, in Clayton, CA. She was 89 years old.
A native Californian, Janice was born and raised in Eureka, CA and moved to the Bay Area in 1951. She and her husband, Raphael, lived in Oakland for 7 years while her husband attended the University of CA at Berkeley and she was a Secretary in the Traffic Department for Kaiser Aluminum & Chemical Corp. They moved to Pleasant Hill in 1957 and then moved to Clayton in 1963.
Janice was a long-time member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Clayton; a volunteer at the Clayton Community Library; a member of the Chevron Retirees Assoc; and Clayton Valley Women's Club. She attended Humboldt State University at Arcata and Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill.
Janice enjoyed music, traveling, reading, gardening, and spending time with her family. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed hosting many holiday get-togethers with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Janice was a breast cancer survivor of 17 years. She was the wife of the former Superintendent of Schools in Fremont. She was predeceased by her parents, Leo and Alice Burlaga of Eureka, CA.
Janice is survived by her son, Paul (Lynne), daughter, Lynn (Jim), granddaughters, Megan, Claire, Erin, and Mia, twin sister, Jane, and sister, Lois, and many loved nieces, nephews & cousins. She is also survived by step-grandson, Jesse (Katrina), and step-granddaughter, Jill (Joe). She is survived by her great-grandchildren, Alex, Michaela, Raquel, Julianna, Bella, Jayden, and Julianne.
There will be a visitation at Oakmont Memorial Park on October 30 from 12 pm to 1:30 pm and a memorial service will be at St. John's Episcopal Church on October 31 at 10 am. Seating for the memorial is limited due to COVID 19 restrictions. Please call for a reservation at 925-672-8855. The memorial is also available on Zoom: Meeting ID: 878 1769 9381 / Passcode: 544309. Private burial at Oakmont Memorial Park following the visitation.
Memorial gifts may be sent to St. John's Episcopal Church Memorial Fund, American Cancer Society
, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Alzheimer's Association
, or to a charity of your choice
