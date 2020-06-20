Janice Marie Mast
1928 - 2020
Janice Marie Mast
December 18, 1928 - June 05, 2020
Resident of San Ramon, CA.
Janice Marie Mast (nee Pramberg), 91, a longtime resident of San Ramon, CA, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Janice was born in 1928 in Concord, CA. After graduating from San Ramon Valley High School, she landed a job with Bank of America until her retirement.

In 1958, she married Rodger Henry Mast and they went on to have two children, Carl and Paul.

After retiring, Janice spent her time volunteering at the Community Presbyterian Church, supported many wonderful charities, gardening, antiquing and rooting for her favorite team, the Golden State Warriors. Her greatest love and joy was being a caring wife, mother and grandmother.

Janice is predeceased by her parents, siblings and husband, Rodger. She is survived by her two children, Carl and Paul (Deborah); her seven grandchildren, Hank (Kelly), Koree, Justin, Jacquelyn, Travis, Avery and Giancarlo; her two great-grandchildren, Allison and Malia.

Janice loved hummingbirds, so all who wish to honor her life are invited to hang a hummingbird feeder at their home. She is now with the angels together with her beloved husband, Rodger.


Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 20, 2020.
