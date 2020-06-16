Janice MaupinMay 26, 1953 - June 13, 2020Resident of El Cerrito, CA.Janice Maupin, 67, of El Cerrito, passed away on June 13th, 2020 of dementia. Born in Ohio and raised in Palos Verdes, California, Janice chose the Bay Area as her home. She was an incredibly talented and prolific artist, who found a way to make art anywhere she was- whether painting canvases and furniture at home, sketching with colored pencils while watching tv, making ornate sand sculptures on the beach, or illustrating her daughter's lunch bags. She was vibrant, resourceful and provocative. She loved to playfully push buttons and bend rules, while also being guided by passionate, moral and ethical principles. Janice was a devoted and loving mother, wife, sister, and friend. She is survived by her daughter Meg Escudé, her husband Joel Henwood and her four siblings.