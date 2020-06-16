Janice Maupin
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Maupin
May 26, 1953 - June 13, 2020
Resident of El Cerrito, CA.
Janice Maupin, 67, of El Cerrito, passed away on June 13th, 2020 of dementia. Born in Ohio and raised in Palos Verdes, California, Janice chose the Bay Area as her home. She was an incredibly talented and prolific artist, who found a way to make art anywhere she was- whether painting canvases and furniture at home, sketching with colored pencils while watching tv, making ornate sand sculptures on the beach, or illustrating her daughter's lunch bags. She was vibrant, resourceful and provocative. She loved to playfully push buttons and bend rules, while also being guided by passionate, moral and ethical principles. Janice was a devoted and loving mother, wife, sister, and friend. She is survived by her daughter Meg Escudé, her husband Joel Henwood and her four siblings.


View the online memorial for Janice Maupin

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved